Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $13.82 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $673,619.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

