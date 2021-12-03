Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Wingstop stock opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

