Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
Wingstop stock opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
