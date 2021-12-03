Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:
- 11/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($56.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/23/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/18/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/16/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/2/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/19/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/11/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,837 ($50.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,658.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,536.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market capitalization of £89.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last 90 days.
