Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($56.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/18/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/2/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/19/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,837 ($50.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,658.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,536.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market capitalization of £89.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

