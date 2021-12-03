Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.27

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 68096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,873.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

