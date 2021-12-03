Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.27

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 68096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.
WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,873.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.