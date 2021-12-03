Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ERH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

