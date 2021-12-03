Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.06 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $247,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.