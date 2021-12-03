Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,226 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

