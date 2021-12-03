Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,738 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

