Wells Fargo & Company Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. NetApp has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

