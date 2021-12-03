Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.