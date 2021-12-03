Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $120.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

