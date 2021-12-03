Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao Sells 30,787 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WLK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

