Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,717. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

