WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $666.55 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $666.55 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

