Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $698.89

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $698.89 or 0.01296214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $47,846.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00063245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.73 or 0.07798374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,772.50 or 0.99730192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.