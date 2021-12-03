Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,151,000 after acquiring an additional 772,362 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.14. 42,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.