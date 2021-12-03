Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,151,000 after acquiring an additional 772,362 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.14. 42,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

