Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.84

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.84 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 32906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.43.

The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

