Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 12,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.