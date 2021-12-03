Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

