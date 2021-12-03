Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Volume Hits $1,023.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $546,495.47 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00014787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00063048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00093899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.92 or 0.07926327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,141.61 or 0.99665211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

