Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $55,739.24 or 0.98505623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.16 billion and $268.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00662888 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 253,976 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

