Wrapped BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $592.85 or 0.01109087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $3.77 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,607,892 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.