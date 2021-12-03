Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $615.96 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $615.96 or 0.01088567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,743,562 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

