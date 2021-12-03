XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,841. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

