Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.67 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XLO stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,072. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

A number of research firms have commented on XLO. Raymond James began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

