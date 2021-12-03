Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $47.46

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.46, but opened at $46.19. Xometry shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 145.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 111,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

