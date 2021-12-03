XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.89 and last traded at $64.35. 9,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 230,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,000 shares of company stock worth $30,419,110. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.