XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $162.89 million and $1.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00093993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.20 or 0.07945592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,445.29 or 0.99682372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 239,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 221,767,379 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

