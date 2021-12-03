YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 48.1% Higher

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s stock price traded up 48.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 3,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

YaSheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

