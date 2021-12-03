Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.43 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

