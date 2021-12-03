Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post sales of $109.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akumin.

AKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

