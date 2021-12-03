Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 352,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,221. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.