Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

