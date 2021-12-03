Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

