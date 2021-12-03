Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE:CTT opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

