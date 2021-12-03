Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of HZNP traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. 2,029,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,109. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,680,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

