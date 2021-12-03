Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 129,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,978. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

