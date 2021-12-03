Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

