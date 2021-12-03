Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

