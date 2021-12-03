Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $51.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.77 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $179.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $186.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.06 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

INSM opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

