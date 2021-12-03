Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $772.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.45 million and the lowest is $768.30 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,242. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.