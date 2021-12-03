Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIST opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

