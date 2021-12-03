Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after buying an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,630. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

