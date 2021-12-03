Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 152.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 39.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

