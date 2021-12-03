Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

DOCS traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $102,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

