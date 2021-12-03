Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.