Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) to Sell

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on OMNIQ in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $8.00 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

