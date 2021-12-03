Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.