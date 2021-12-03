Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.