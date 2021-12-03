Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

NYSE:YSG opened at $2.31 on Monday. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.