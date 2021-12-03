Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Hold

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AADI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,689,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

