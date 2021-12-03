Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to “Buy”

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 25.8% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

